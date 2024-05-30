Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6th at 3:00 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the Investor Relations webpage and will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:
Shveta Dighe
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
[email protected]

