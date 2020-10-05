CARISMA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Oct 05, 2020, 09:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at two virtual investor conferences in October 2020.
- Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am EST
- 7th Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase Co-Hosted by BMO and Davis Polk
Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:40 am EST
About CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.
CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. CARISMA Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
