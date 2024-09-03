Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Sep 03, 2024, 07:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

  • Tuesday, September 10 at 12:50 PM ET
  • New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Wednesday, September 11 at 1:30 PM ET
  • New York, NY

Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

  • Monday, September 30 at 4:00 PM ET
  • New York, NY

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

  • Monday, October 7 at 9:30 AM MST
  • Phoenix, AZ

Live webcasts will be available on the Company's Investor Events webpage. A replay of the webcasts, when available, will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:
Shveta Dighe
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
[email protected]

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

Carisma Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Carisma Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and...
Carisma Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Its Scientific Advisory Board

Carisma Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Its Scientific Advisory Board

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics