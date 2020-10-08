CARISMA Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at upcoming virtual healthcare industry conferences in October 2020.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa , October 12-16, 2020 :

, : The presentation given by Steven Kelly , President and CEO, will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference.

, President and CEO, will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit , October 27-29, 2020 :

, : Michael Klichinsky , PhD, Co-Founder and Vice President of Discovery Research, will present virtually and participate in a panel discussion on October 29, 2020 . Both will be accessible via webcast.

About CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.

CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. CARISMA Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

