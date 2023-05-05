Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry Conferences in May 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at several healthcare industry conferences in May 2023. These conferences include:

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting 2023

Carisma is giving an oral presentation during the meeting:

Chris Sloas , Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Carisma Therapeutics will give a presentation titled "Engineered Microenvironment Converters (EM-Cs): Macrophages Expressing Synthetic Cytokine Receptors Rebalance Pro-/Anti-Inflammatory Signals in Disease Microenvironments"

, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, will give a presentation titled "Engineered Microenvironment Converters (EM-Cs): Macrophages Expressing Synthetic Cytokine Receptors Rebalance Pro-/Anti-Inflammatory Signals in Disease Microenvironments"

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 5:15 pm PST

at Carisma will also present two abstracts during the meeting:

Pre-clinical development of CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeting chimeric antigen receptor macrophage poster



A Phase 1, First in Human (FIH) Study of Autologous Anti-HER2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Macrophage (CAR-M) in Participants(pt) with HER2 Overexpressing Solid Tumors Trials in Progress Poster

Michael Klichinsky , Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer will give a presentation titled "Beyond T-cells: CAR-Macs, CAR-NKs."

, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer will give a presentation titled "Beyond T-cells: CAR-Macs, CAR-NKs." Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:45 am PST

at Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20, 2023

to Los Angeles, California

PEGS Boston Summit

Nicholas Minutolo , Ph.D., Head of Protein Engineering, will give a presentation titled "Advances in CAR-M Cellular Immunotherapy" during the meeting.

, Ph.D., Head of Protein Engineering, will give a presentation titled "Advances in CAR-M Cellular Immunotherapy" during the meeting. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:05 pm EDT

at Boston, Massachusetts

Myeloid Network Seminar Series

Michael Klichinsky , Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, will give a presentation titled "Genetically engineering macrophages: CAR-M and Beyond."

, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, will give a presentation titled "Genetically engineering macrophages: CAR-M and Beyond." Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT

at Virtual

A replay of webcasts, when available, will be posted and archived at Carisma's Investor Events webpage for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma's business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma's product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and participation by Carisma in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Carisma's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in Exhibit 99.3 to Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.