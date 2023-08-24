Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Industry Conferences in September 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will present at two healthcare industry conferences in September 2023. These conferences include:

8th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

  • Michael Klichinsky, PharmD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will give a presentation during the summit.
    • "CAR-M: Pioneering a Novel Approach for Solid Tumor Immunotherapy"
      • Friday, September 1, 2023 at 9:20 am ET
  • Boston, Massachusetts

CAR-T Consortia Seminar

  • Michael Klichinsky, PharmD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will give a presentation during the meeting.
    • "CAR Macrophages"
      • Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET
  • Virtual

A replay of webcasts, when available, will be posted and archived at Carisma's Investor Events webpage for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma Therapeutics' business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma Therapeutics' product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma Therapeutics' product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and participation by Carisma Therapeutics in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Carisma's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma's other recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

