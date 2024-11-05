Carisma Therapeutics to Present New Data on Anti-GPC3 In Vivo CAR-M Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma at SITC 2024

Pre-clinical data demonstrate robust anti-tumor activity and a novel off-the-shelf approach for GPC3+ solid tumors

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced the upcoming presentation of new pre-clinical data on its anti-GPC3 in vivo chimeric antigen receptor macrophage and monocyte (together, "CAR-M") therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC"), developed in collaboration with Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA). The data will be presented in a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer ("SITC") Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, on November 8, 2024.

The abstract, titled "Pre-Clinical Efficacy of a Novel Anti-GPC3 In Vivo CAR-M for Hepatocellular Carcinoma," presents the first pre-clinical data on the development candidate targeting Glypican-3 ("GPC3"), a tumor-associated antigen commonly expressed in HCC. This novel off-the-shelf approach reprograms endogenous myeloid cells in vivo using lipid nanoparticles ("LNP") to deliver mRNA encoding CARs. The data show that this in vivo CAR-M therapy has significant potential as a treatment for GPC3+ solid tumors, including HCC.

"Our data at SITC this year highlights the groundbreaking potential of the in vivo CAR-M platform," said Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carisma. "The pre-clinical results demonstrate robust anti-tumor activity and pave the way for an off-the-shelf therapy for hard-to-treat cancers like hepatocellular carcinoma. This data underscores the progress we've made, and we're eager to advance this promising therapy into clinical development."

SITC Presentations Details:

Title: Pre-clinical efficacy of a novel anti-GPC3 in vivo CAR-M for hepatocellular carcinoma

Publication Number: 329

Session Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

Title: A Phase 1, First-in-Human study of autologous monocytes engineered to express an anti-HER2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) in participants with HER2 overexpressing solid tumors

Publication Number: 659

Session Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

The poster presented at SITC 2024 will be available online in the "Publications" section of Carisma's website at https://carismatx.com/technology/publications/ following the start of the poster session.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

