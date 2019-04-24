Carissa Ganelli Named President Of Edible.com

At Edible®, Ganelli will oversee e-commerce and technology, the company's largest operating division, as the brand evolves to augment its gifting business with treats for everyday occasions. Her responsibilities will include e-commerce operations, technology infrastructure, digital products and programs, and development of emerging technologies.

Under Ganelli's leadership, Subway's e-commerce revenue doubled, app downloads tripled, and loyalty member enrollments increased tenfold. She also led the launch of Subway's new highly-rated mobile app, launch of Subway's international loyalty program, the development of its voice ordering system as well as other digital marketing and operational tools.

"I am a long-time Edible Arrangements customer and I am excited about this unique opportunity to play a role in leading such an iconic brand into its next phase of growth," said Ganelli, who, prior to joining Subway was a VP Digital Strategy at Digitas, and founded LightningBuy, a mobile commerce startup. "Technology has played a critical role in the global expansion of Edible from the beginning and I look forward to helping our franchisees take full advantage of new, exciting advances of the rapidly evolving digital world to grow their business."

When Tariq Farid founded Edible Arrangements in 1999, he realized the potential of what was then a still emerging internet as a way to grow his brand and separate himself from competitors. Two decades later, Edible has nearly 1,200 franchise locations worldwide and is embarking on a major evolution of both its retail and online presence called Edible 2.0.

"In Carissa, I see someone with a similar vision of where technology is going and how we can best use it to build a stronger and more vibrant franchise system and brand," said Farid. "This is an exciting time at Edible and Carissa is the perfect person to help us understand the full potential of new and developing technologies as we bring the next phase of Edible to life."

ABOUT EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS®

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements and chocolate covered fruit boxes. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, all-natural, fresh fruit salads, and other treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com or through any local Edible® store.

SOURCE Edible Arrangements

Related Links

http://edible.com

