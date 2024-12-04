Caristo Diagnostics Named a Winner of Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2024

The CaRi-Heart care pathway analyzes routine coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) scans to reveal coronary inflammation, a key driver of heart attacks and stroke that is otherwise invisible on scans. Compared to current methods, quantifying inflammation provides a far more powerful prediction of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) such as heart attacks and strokes.

"At Caristo, we are making an invisible cause of heart disease visible and, in so doing, transforming cardiovascular medicine," said Frank Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Caristo Diagnostics. "We are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition by Fierce Healthcare Innovation. By revealing hidden coronary inflammation for the first time within existing cardiac scans, CaRi-Heart technology provides visibility into a key driver of coronary artery disease, helping physicians and patients to understand their risk. Proactive clinician intervention coupled with patient self-management helps improve clinical outcomes and, in turn, economic value for health systems, payers, and patients."

"The Innovation Awards winners showcase the organizations that have demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients or revolutionize the healthcare industry," says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "We are very pleased to congratulate the winners on their accomplishments."

CaRi-Heart's ability to significantly improve the diagnostic accuracy of cardiac CT scans is significant given the increasing prevalence of the test. The rate of CCTA exams by radiologists in hospital outpatient departments increased by 355% from 2010 to 2019. This suggests a growing adoption of the technology, especially after it received a Class 1A recommendation for front-line imaging in the 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) Chest Pain Guidelines. In recognition of the test's growing importance, in November 2024 Medicare more than doubled its reimbursement for CCTA.

CaRi-Heart received CE marking in February 2021 and is commercially available and currently used in hospitals in Europe, the UK, and Australia. New products in the pipeline will also be capable of predicting stroke and diabetes risk, years in advance.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website, LinkedIn and X.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance.

