Caristo Diagnostics Recognized as Quarterfinalist in the Digital Health Awards, Rising Star Category

OXFORD, England, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in cardiovascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction, has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Caristo was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Rising Star Provider Diagnostics Category.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication in c­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­reating a new paradigm to prevent heart attacks and fight cardiac disease by uncovering hidden inflammation. The Digital Health Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare efficiency, effectiveness and equity with their digital innovations. As a quarterfinalist, Caristo stands out for its commitment to applying advanced AI technology to cardiovascular disease diagnosis, supporting healthcare professionals to stratify and treat coronary artery disease, the world's No. 1 killer.

"We are deeply honored to be named a quarterfinalist in the Provider Diagnostics category of the Digital Health Awards," said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo. "This recognition reflects not only our dedication to improving heart health, but the actual positive outcomes our clients have achieved taking advantage of our technologies."

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 15 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

A recent study published in The Lancet (May 29th) revealed that today's focus on diagnosing and treating obstructive coronary artery disease misses two-thirds of fatal and non-fatal cardiac events. By measuring coronary inflammation, Caristo's proprietary CaRi-Heart technology is uniquely able to uncover this hidden, but treatable, driver of disease progression.

CaRi-Heart technology is commercially available in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia and is currently seeking US Food & Drug Administration clearance.

"This year has set a new benchmark for excellence, with a remarkable influx of global submissions showcasing groundbreaking innovations in digital health. The level of ingenuity and commitment we've seen is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for their outstanding achievements," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced September 22, 2024 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on October 21, 2024.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website, LinkedIn and X.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

