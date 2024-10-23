Caristo Diagnostics Wins Digital Health Award for CaRi-Heart® Cardiac Risk Prediction Technology

Company also named a Finalist in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards

OXFORD, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in cardiovascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction, has been selected a winner of the Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Caristo was named a "Rising Star" in the Provider Diagnostics Category of the prestigious awards, presented Oct. 21 at the global HLTH 2024 conference in Las Vegas.

Caristo's CaRi-Heart® cardiac risk prediction technology was the first innovation highlighted in the conference's opening ceremony by Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman & CEO of HLTH.

Caristo's CaRi-Heart Technology showcased at HLTH USA, global event

Caristo has also been selected a finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards, from Questex, publisher of Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. Caristo's flagship solution, CaRi-Heart technology, is one of five finalist solutions within the Artificial Intelligence Solutions category of the awards. Winners of the award will be announced Dec. 2.

"We are deeply honored to be named a winner of the Digital Health Awards and a finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award," said Frank Cheng, CEO of Caristo. "These dual recognitions are testimony to the depth of world-class clinical research validating CaRi-Heart's ability to transform cardiac care, as well as the real-world evidence provided by our clients."

Caristo's proprietary CaRi-Heart technology is the only solution in the world that can uncover coronary inflammation, a hidden but treatable driver of heart disease progression. CaRi-Heart technology is commercially available in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia and is currently seeking US Food & Drug Administration clearance.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website , LinkedIn and X.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538206/Caristo__Diagnostics_HLTH.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054669/4984049/Caristo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Caristo Diagnostics