Caritas of Birmingham Launches 30 Day Radio Series to Connect People to Medjugorje

STERRETT, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on February 18, 2022, Caritas of Birmingham will be airing 30 days of broadcasts from its founder Terry Colafrancesco, each night at 8 PM Central Time USA, on its internet station, Radio WAVE.

The 30-day radio broadcasts are titled, the "Woman of Revelation" series, and will feature:

The Radio WAVE studio at Caritas of Birmingham, Alabama. WAVE stands for "W"orldwide "AVE."

Selected broadcasts from throughout the years of Radio WAVE

Selected talks given by Terry Colafrancesco during prayer events or public gatherings, including those which are older than Radio WAVE

during prayer events or public gatherings, including those which are older than Radio WAVE Most broadcast will be 30-45 minutes long, with a few stretching an hour in length

Broadcasts will be selected from past shows, that will help bring listeners to a greater understanding of the Medjugorje phenomenon and which show how the Medjugorje message applies to the present world, to help prepare it for how the future world will be living.

Terry Colafrancesco, who writes and broadcasts under the name, "a Friend of Medjugorje," founded and heads Caritas of Birmingham, the largest Medjugorje center in the world. He has written hundreds of books on the Medjugorje phenomenon and is considered the global authority on the Medjugorje messages.

Radio WAVE is Caritas of Birmingham's station. WAVE stands for "Worldwide-AVE," in reference to "Ave" Maria, which is a centuries-old prayer among Christians.

Terry says that the purpose of Radio WAVE is, "to connect people all over the world who are otherwise disconnected from other believers or all alone in their belief."

The Radio WAVE broadcasts include the weekly program Mejanomics. Mejanomics stands for "Medjugorje/Economics." Terry said Mejanomics was, "taking the messages of Medjugorje and placing them as a 'template' over world events – money, politics, everything."

Terry, who has nearly 1,000 broadcasts on Radio WAVE, has spoken about every topic, covering religion, family, the economy, politics, church life, farming, medicine, education – all informed by the Medjugorje message. His unique understanding of the Medjugorje messages has gained him a listenership in over 120 countries worldwide and has spilled beyond the borders of religion.

In 2017, Terry fulfilled a many-years desire in becoming a 24-hour station, which outside of the weekly broadcast, airs "the best music of God, family and country." Terry wanted for an entire family to tune-in all day and not have to worry about the content of the songs or the talk.

Those who tune-in outside of Terry's regular weekly Mejanomics broadcasts can hear this specially curated music, 24 hours a day.

Listeners can tune-in to the Woman of Revelation series each night on Radio WAVE from February 18 to March 18, 2022, on Caritas of Birmingham's website, Medjugorje.com.

Every broadcast will air at 8 PM Central Time USA and will be available on-demand and as a free download after the show's airing.

To tune in live to Radio WAVE, visit here: https://medjugorje.com/listen-live/

To hear Terry's Radio WAVE broadcasts on-demand, visit here: https://medjugorje.com/radio-wave-past-show/

About Caritas of Birmingham

Caritas of Birmingham is an international organization which was started by Terry Colafrancesco in 1986 to promote the apparitions and messages of the Virgin Mary from Medjugorje, a small village in Bosnia-Hercegovina, where over 40 million people from all over the world have descended upon. People have gone to Medjugorje from every place in the world, and every status, from barefooted aborigines in Australia, to Tom Murphy, former owner of Capital City/ABC News Sports and Entertainment. Colafrancesco accompanied Tom and his wife to the village of Medjugorje. He guided their pilgrimage. All left moved by their experience.

Caritas of Birmingham is the largest Medjugorje center in the world, operating out of a 65,000 square foot, four-story building, which features a major call center with 30 incoming call lines, the Radio WAVE studio which broadcasts worldwide, graphic design department, 10,000 square feet of printing and book binding, a shipping and fulfillment center, and three chapels. Terry writes and broadcasts under the name of a "Friend of Medjugorje."

For more information, please visit www.medjugorje.com .

