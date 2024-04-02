Carium and CareDirections Partner to Launch Post-Acute Stroke Care Solution Developed by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

StrokeCP, a clinically and financially validated digital health platform, engages patients in needed follow-up care to support health systems in driving better patient and financial outcomes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareDirections and Carium are announcing the commercial availability of StrokeCP, a clinically and financially validated digital health platform designed by researchers at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and powered by Carium's award-winning patient engagement and virtual care management solution.

StrokeCP was created based on insights from the five-year COMPASS study conducted in 40 hospital sites across North Carolina. The platform pulls together various tools and interventions proven to support care management for stroke survivors post-discharge, leading to improved quality outcomes and reduced cost of care for health systems.

"Changes in healthcare delivery and associated costs have challenged providers and patients to monitor and manage care beyond the clinics. The number of stroke survivors leaving the acute hospital after a brief 3-4 day stay with multiple preexisting comorbidities and unaddressed social and functional determinants of health is increasing. StrokeCP ensures these patients are discharged with a personalized care plan to ensure a successful long-term recovery and the best positive quality outcomes," said Pamela Duncan, Ph.D., retired professor of neurology and adjunct professor of internal medicine at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and founder and CEO of CareDirections.

With bidirectional integration into leading hospital and ambulatory electronic medical record systems, StrokeCP enables providers to capture social and functional determinants of health at the point of care. It merges clinical, demographic, and medication data with proprietary algorithms to assess stroke-specific barriers that may interfere with each patient's recovery. Patients receive evidence-based personalized care plans that include a tailored list of resources to support patients' recovery. In addition, the StrokeCP platform incorporates remote monitoring, coaching, and provider-patient coordination and communication. It also follows and communicates with patients on behalf of their care providers in the stroke recovery journey and captures patient outcomes and satisfaction with care.

"Wake Forest clinical researchers demonstrated that StrokeCP optimized care across the entire post-acute journey, improving not only clinical outcomes but financial results as well – through reductions in length of stay and readmissions, operational efficiencies, in-network follow-up care, and enhanced quality metric reporting for value-based care incentives. This shows the solution can ensure both clinical excellence and financial return, which is crucial for the health systems," said David McCormick, COO at Carium.

Beginning in January 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is requiring hospitals to screen patients for five specific social determinants of health (SDOH) risk factors that contribute to adverse health outcomes and disproportionately impact underserved communities. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), people with multiple SDOH were nearly two and a half times more likely to have a stroke. Studies have also shown that there are racial and ethnic discrepancies in stroke incidence and post-stroke outcomes nationally.

Carium and CareDirections are also collaborating to develop several other condition-specific care pathways that enable patients to receive personalized, comprehensive care planning, including solutions for dementia, post-acute cardiac recovery, weight management & bariatric surgery.

About Carium

Carium's advanced, virtual care platform empowers patients and their caregivers while providing their trusted clinicians with real-time, aggregated health data and analytics that can scale to multiple clinical programs.

About CareDirections

CareDirections is a digital health startup company delivering point-of-care, evidence-based digital solutions to manage patients with social and functional limitations. CareDirections, a Wake Forest Innovations startup, was founded in 2017 by leaders in research, health policy, health system leadership, software developers, bioinformatics and predictive analytics. Launched in 2023 with the first round of seed funding, CareDirections is now scaling and commercializing Stroke CP in a partnership with Carium.

