Carium Announces David McCormick as Chief Operating Officer

PETALUMA, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carium , a Care Experience Platform (CXP), is thrilled to announce that David McCormick has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective Feb. 2023.

As newly appointed COO, David McCormick will provide leadership and insights into company operations, leading the sales and customer success teams.

"Carium is a unique combination of world class technology, great people and outsized market potential which I am excited to apply my experience and knowledge to help realize," said David McCormick. "Healthcare is at a pivot point where the need for an enhanced patient experience and the challenges of plentiful but disparate data silos and care delivery efficiency are all colliding. I think Carium can help solve these challenges in a way that creates better health outcomes with higher patient and provider satisfaction."

McCormick has over 25 years of experience in healthcare and technology startups, including leadership roles at large hospital systems, ambulatory provider groups and risk networks. Prior to joining Carium, David served as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Innovista Health Solutions, where he helped grow the company from $2M to $50M in revenue and deployed $85M in investment across 5 joint venture provider partnerships.

In addition to this appointment, the company also announced the promotion within its leadership team of Julie Wolk to Chief Marketing Officer and Jessica Shandrowski to Vice President of Product & Customer Success.

Julie Wolk joined Carium in Dec. 2021 with prior experience at Dell Technologies, IntellxxDNA and HNI Healthcare. She has significant leadership expertise in marketing, brand strategy and communications. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will lead marketing to enable Carium's growth and be an external voice and evangelist for the company.

Jessica Shandrowki joined Carium in Aug. 2018 with prior experience at Boston Heart Diagnostics and Genzyme Genetics. She has significant healthcare expertise in product management and customer success from product roadmap strategy to serving as an internal and external subject matter expert. As VP of Product & Customer Success, she will be the main conduit between Carium users and the development team and have an all encompassing view of the product and customer use cases.

"The addition and promotion of these leaders marks another major step for Carium in our commitment to providing the premier Care Experience platform for care teams and the people they serve," said Carium CEO, Rich Steinle. "I am excited to add David's leadership, proven record of early stage growth and strong industry relationships to our leadership team. Julie and Jessica are leaders at Carium that bring proven skills to new challenges. Their promotions ensure that our customers' needs, long term success, and story remain in exceptional hands."

