CarivaCare Proudly Welcomes Stephanie Lee as New Vice President of Business Development

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarivaCare (https://carivacare.com/) (pronounced Ka-reevaCare) announced that Stephanie Lee would be stepping into the role of Vice President of Business Development effective immediately. She will be responsible for leading the company's sales vision, developing sales strategies and initiatives to elevate market visibility, and promoting brand awareness within the Workers' Compensation industry. CarivaCare specializes in helping clients and injured employees bring clarity to an often-confusing process in reporting work-related incidents and determining the best course of action in obtaining medical treatment, featuring a dedicated 24/7 incident reporting and nurse triage hotline.

"We're very excited and happy to have Stephanie as a part of CarivaCare's senior leadership," said Cheryl Cabrera, Sr. Vice President of Operations. "She is an absolute professional and has spent close to 20 years carving her place, while scaling varying facets of the Workers' Compensation industry." With humble beginnings answering a newspaper ad as a surveillance investigator, this is a dream come true for Stephanie who developed an innate ability to detect deception along with the courage to chase the truth no matter where it led. Stephanie entered the historically male-dominated arena of insurance investigations with no formal education, learning and perfecting her skills as she went. Relying solely on work ethic and authenticity in the beginning, she has finally found her seat at the executive table – a place she has more than earned. Prior to joining CarivaCare, Stephanie worked for service providers that included translation and transportation services, settlement solutions, and litigation. "We are very lucky to have her in this new capacity."

CarivaCare is a trailblazer in the industry, offering a Rapid Response Client Service approach, along with injury-photo inclusion when available and a unique pricing model that renders the service available to all sizes of employers – with no monthly minimums and no "use it or lose it" buckets. Whether an employer has 5 or 500,000 employees, our nurse triage services can help reduce workers' compensation claims and guide employees in the right direction. CarivaCare also provides First Notice of Loss services in the Workers' Compensation, Auto Liability, and General Liability sectors.

Learn more about CarivaCare and its services by viewing their explainer video. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn. You can reach Stephanie Lee by visiting her LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/in/stephaniekmlee/

About CarivaCare

The CarivaCare program was initially developed at the request from a large national customer in 2009 but has evolved and grown out of a passion for providing a much-needed service to employers and employees. We stand behind our program - service and outcomes are of the utmost importance. Client satisfaction is key, which is why our program is completely customizable. CarivaCare's services support public and private employers, third party administrators, insurance carriers, insurance brokers, PEO's and HR consulting firms. White label and co-branded programs are available. Learn more at: www.CarivaCare.com.

Media Contact:

CarivaCare, Inc. Marketing Department

1-800-274-1102 x1001

[email protected]

SOURCE CarivaCare, Inc.