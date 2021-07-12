Carketa, Inc. Joins CDK Global Partner Program

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carketa, a dealership solutions software company, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program . As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Carketa is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc . (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

"We are excited to be partnering with CDK helping dealerships streamline their process to sell more cars, in less time, for more money." said Brady Thurgood, Carketa CEO. Customers turn their inventory quicker, increase gross profit and compete above the new wave of online dealers. For more information on Carketa's vehicle condition reports and available integrations, see Carketa.com.

"We're very pleased to introduce Carketa as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "Carketa is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites. The Carketa integrations push your inventory through a streamlined system that pushes your vehicles to the frontline of your sales lot faster than ever before.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list .

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com .

About Carketa

Founded in 2019, Carketa has quickly become the top trusted source for reconditioning and

current condition reports in the automotive industry. Within the fast-paced industry, dealerships face struggles in automation, communication, profit generation, and breaking into the digital space. Carketa creates software to overcome all of these issues with an emphasis on enhancing a dealership's internal team processes and customer experience, Carketa helps dealers increase vehicle sales, gross profit and decrease time to market. Get more information at getcarketa.com .

