Carketa Launches Dealer Operating System

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah based Carketa, announces the addition of Carketa Digital Condition Report to its suite of Valuation, Connect and Reconditioning applications creating an "Acquisition to Sell" eco system. With these tools Carketa is creating the first ever Dealer Operating System "DOS."

Carketa, founded in 2019, develops SaaS software tools automating a dealer's inventory flow. Now with Carketa Connect, Carketa Valuation and Carketa Digital Condition Reports, Carketa's solution is the first of its kind integrated dealer solution from acquisition to sale.

With CarKeta Recon, a dealer uploads their inventory from any Dealer Management Software (DMS) and actively manages inventory through recon from auction to customer.

Carketa Valuation handheld and On-line app with a chrome extension helps a dealer buy and sell at the right price for their market.

Carketa Connect allows dealers to post their cars online the moment they are acquired at auction. Customers and the sales department can track a car through the recon process and dealers often sell a car before it's on the sales line.

Carketa's Digital Condition Report is a 200+ point inspection system detailing a cars current mechanical and cosmetic condition woven into the recon process. As a car is reconditioned the steps are integrated into the Digital Condition Report capturing fixed and replaced value helping holds the gross line up and the finance department close deals.

Online car selling is today's reality. Dealers buy remotely at auction using a condition report. With a Carketa Digital Condition Report consumer can buy remotely too. Says Carketa CEO Brady Thurgood, "Carketa is the only solution in the auto industry providing real time quality rating built into a condition report. With Carketa's Accuracy Rating a consumer has confidence in your dealership. Dealers can sell remotely on any ad platform."

Clay Hagedorn, owner of TruWorth Cars in North Carolina recently started using CarKeta Recon after a long search for an online Digital Condition Report. According to Clay, "I saw immediate results selling online and now referring Carketa to all my friend's owning car dealerships. This is just what I needed to expand my geographic area."

Many independent and franchise dealers like Ford, Chevrolet and Honda have switched to Carketa and seen improved process and immediate sales results.

