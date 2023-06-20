Carketa Launches New Platform to Power Faster Inventory Turn for Auto Dealers

News provided by

Carketa Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

New platform features include live market data, streamlined signup and customizable reconditioning & inspection templates

LEHI, Utah, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carketa, the dealership decision intelligence system, has launched its newly revamped platform to help dealerships of all sizes streamline their vehicle inventory management through every step of the process – from appraisal to inspection, reconditioning, pricing and sale.

Continue Reading
Carketa's new platform includes the customizable reconditioning and inspection templates users love, plus new Appraisal & Pricing features leveraging live market data and an easy-to-use interface.
Carketa's new platform includes the customizable reconditioning and inspection templates users love, plus new Appraisal & Pricing features leveraging live market data and an easy-to-use interface.

The retooled platform includes now-customizable reconditioning and inspection templates that Carketa users love, plus the integration of live market data from over 20 million vehicle listings across North America to help dealers adjust quickly and easily to market conditions and move more inventory.

"Dealerships need simple, intelligent tools to help them manage their whole operation," said Tim Hansen, CEO. "Faster inventory turn, clear handoffs and better margins on every car is a recipe for a more successful and profitable dealership. With our updated platform, mobile apps and Chrome extension, we're helping dealers make better decisions every single day."

Platform updates include:

  • NEW! Appraisals: Appraise vehicles on-site or online in a few simple steps. Carketa's live market data automatically populates comparable vehicles and helps you decide what to offer based on real listings in your local area.
  • NEW! Streamlined Signup & Onboarding: Start using Carketa's platform within minutes with the new simple signup process and automated DMS sync. Invite team members on day one and begin customizing your workflows without a months-long onboarding process.
  • NEW! Vehicle Pricing: Leveraging real market data, Carketa helps dealers identify opportunities to move cars faster and price for maximum profit. Price your way easily based on percentage to market and market rank.
  • Reconditioning: Recondition your way and streamline each step of the process. With Carketa's new platform, users can now automate handoffs and make sure vehicles move swiftly from the shop to body work to detailing to front-line ready with ease. When work is assigned to a team member or vendor, they're notified immediately and can communicate with other users if they have questions.
  • Inspections: Dealers can use one of Carketa's best-practice templates, customize one to fit their needs or build their own inspection from scratch. With the Carketa mobile app, anyone at the dealership can document work needed and add it to recon steps with ease.
  • Sales Packets: Generate condition reports easily based on your inspection & reconditioning flows, and download OEM window stickers to create an enhanced sales tool that differentiates your dealership.

Since its launch in late 2018, Carketa has brought reconditioning and inspections software to thousands of motor vehicle dealerships across the U.S. & Canada. Backed by Crosslink Capital, Origin Ventures, Hack VC, Stanford University, Lancaster Investments, and I2BF Global Ventures, the Utah-based SaaS company has a track record of innovation in the automotive sector. Most recently, Carketa partnered with the National Independent Automobile Dealership Association (NIADA) to power its Certified Pre-Owned program for member dealerships.

Dealerships interested in taking the new platform for a test drive can sign up for a free trial or schedule a demo here.

About Carketa
Carketa is the dealership decision intelligence system that helps automotive dealers turn inventory faster to maximize their profits. From acquisition to sale, we make every step easier for the entire team at the dealership. With live market data from more than 20 million vehicle listings plus customizable reconditioning and inspection templates, managing inventory has never been easier. Carketa was founded in 2018 & built by dealers looking for better reconditioning and inspection software to improve their own dealership.

SOURCE Carketa Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.