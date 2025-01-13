Carl Black Hiram Offers Some of the Safest Used Car Models in Hiram, Georgia

HIRAM, Ga., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Black Hiram offers a wide selection of used vehicles from some of the safest car brands in the automotive industry. With many models earning prestigious IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards, drivers in Hiram, Georgia, can feel confident behind the wheel of their next vehicle.

The benefits of safe cars

Carl Black Hiram Brings Award-Winning Safety to Drivers in Hiram, Georgia

Safety is a top priority for car buyers, and for good reason. Vehicles designed with advanced safety features help protect drivers and passengers in collisions while also preventing accidents through cutting-edge technology. Popular safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking are now common among top-rated models. By choosing a safe vehicle, drivers enjoy peace of mind knowing their car prioritizes protection.

What is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awards its coveted Top Safety Pick+ rating to vehicles that excel in rigorous crash tests, headlight performance, and crash prevention technologies. These awards are a reliable indicator for drivers searching for vehicles that meet the highest standards of safety. Carl Black Hiram offers vehicles from brands that have consistently earned these honors, so customers have access to some of the safest cars on the road.

Brands known for safety excellence

Notable brands available at Carl Black Hiram include Mazda, Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai—all recognized for their commitment to safety and reliability. These automakers have produced multiple models that have scored Top Safety Pick+ awards in 2023 and 2024. Drivers can trust these brands for their advanced engineering and dedication to occupant protection.

Shop online for safe used cars

Carl Black Hiram makes it easy to find the safest used car models with its user-friendly website. Drivers can explore the dealership's inventory online, sort vehicles by brand, and find detailed descriptions of each model's features. For additional guidance, the dealership's blog provides a curated list of some of the safest models on the market.

About Carl Black Hiram

Located in Hiram, Georgia, Carl Black Hiram is a trusted source for high-quality used vehicles. The dealership takes pride in offering exceptional customer service and a wide variety of cars, trucks, and SUVs to meet every driver's needs. Whether drivers are searching for reliable family cars, fuel-efficient commuters or safe and secure SUVs, Carl Black Hiram has options for every lifestyle and budget.

For more information, visit www.carlblackhiram.com or stop by the dealership in Hiram, Georgia, to explore their inventory in person.

SOURCE Carl Black Hiram Auto Superstore