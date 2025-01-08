Carl Black Orlando offers $3,000 cash allowance on 2024 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe

Drivers can upgrade to a 2024 Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with $3,000 cash back

Carl Black Orlando is excited to offer an exclusive $3,000 cash allowance to current Chevrolet owners and lessees who purchase a 2024 Chevy Suburban or Tahoe. This limited-time offer provides an exceptional opportunity for loyal Chevy drivers to upgrade to these iconic SUVs while enjoying significant savings.

The Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe SUVs

The 2024 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe continue to set the standard for full-size SUVs with their spacious interiors, advanced technology, and powerful performance. Both models boast seating for up to nine passengers, state-of-the-art safety features, and impressive towing capabilities, making them ideal for family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between. With bold styling and a legacy of reliability, the Suburban and Tahoe are among the lineup's most beloved vehicles.

Offer details and requirements

To qualify for the $3,000 cash allowance, customers must show proof of a current lease of a 2020 model year or newer Chevy vehicle or ownership of a 2011 model year or newer Chevy for at least 30 days before the sale. This offer is valid only for new retail deliveries of the 2024 Suburban or Tahoe made by March 3, 2025, and cannot be combined with lease promotions or select other offers.

About Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is a trusted Chevy dealership dedicated to serving drivers in Central Florida with an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert financing options, and top-notch customer service. Located at 11500 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, the dealership is committed to providing an easy and satisfying car-buying experience. For more information about this offer or to schedule a test drive, visit Carl Black Orlando today or explore their inventory online at www.carlblackorlando.com.

Carl Black Orlando is an automotive dealership in Orlando offering new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles, various pre-owned models, and comprehensive vehicle services.

