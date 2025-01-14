Carl Black Orlando offers Winter Service Event with rebates and rewards

Drivers can find winter savings at Carl Black Roswell's certified service center

Winter Service Event special offers

Carl Black Roswell brings big savings on maintenance with Winter Service Event

Carl Black Orlando is excited to announce its Winter Service Event, giving drivers in the Orlando area an opportunity to save on vital vehicle maintenance. Customers can enjoy up to $80 in rebates on select services, including a $15 rebate for each cabin air filter and engine air filter, a $30 rebate for three wiper blades and a $20 rebate for an ACDelco Gold battery. All parts included in this special offer are ACDelco Gold or Original Equipment, providing top-tier performance for your vehicle.

Offer details and requirements

This limited-time event is available through February 28, 2025, with rebate forms due by March 31, 2025. Forms and complete offer details can be found at mycertifiedservicerebates.com. Customers opting for the rebate will receive a Visa Gift Card within 6 to 8 weeks after submission. Alternatively, drivers can choose My Buick Rewards points in place of the rebate, earning 1,500 points for $15 rebates, 2,000 points for the $20 rebate or 3,000 points for the $30 rebate. Reward points can be redeemed for various prizes.

Carl Black Orlando service center

Carl Black Orlando's Certified Service department is proud to provide a wide range of maintenance and repair services to keep vehicles running smoothly. Whether it's routine care like oil changes or more complex diagnostics and repairs, the team is committed to delivering expert service using genuine parts and cutting-edge tools.

About Carl Black Orlando dealership

Conveniently located in the heart of Orlando, Carl Black Orlando is a trusted destination for vehicle sales, service, and support. Known for its customer-focused approach, the dealership is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of drivers across Central Florida with professionalism and care. They offer Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles, plus a variety of used cars.

To learn more about the Winter Service Event or to schedule your service appointment, visit Carl Black Orlando or explore their offerings online at www.carlblackoforlando.com.

