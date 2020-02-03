TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl C. Balog, MD, being is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Doctor for his outstanding contributions to the field of Medicine as an Interventional Pain Physician at Balog Regenerative.

Balog Regenerative specializes in Interventional Pain Management and Regenerative Medicine, providing services nationally.



Backed by 19 years of professional excellence, Dr. Balog's areas of expertise include offering non-surgical cost effective solutions to decrease pain and improve function. He advises new medical professionals to, "Be passionate about it." Patients have raved about how knowledgeable and compassionate Dr. Balog is. He has had enormous success throughout his career, attributing his accomplishments to this fact: "I take pride in my outstanding bedside manner."



Dr. Balog loves the field of medicine, proclaiming, "I am fascinated by the field since it is a hybrid of many areas of medicine. I am expert at handling complex issues for patients and making evaluations."



An academic scholar, Dr. Balog received a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from Semmelweis Medical University in Budapest Hungary. He then completed an internship at Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield Massachusetts University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed residences at Greenwich Hospital Connecticut Yale University and the University of California at San Francisco Department of Anesthesiology's Medical Centers. He is board certified in Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine, and Addiction Medicine.



To further his professional development, Dr. Balog is a member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, American Pain Society, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and Oregon Society of Anesthesiologists.



In acknowledgement of his professional achievements, Dr. Balog received a Patient's Choice Award from the website Vitals in 2008 and a Compassionate Doctor Recognition from Vital in 2009 and 2010.



Outside of work, Dr. Balog enjoys playing classical piano and traveling.



Dr. Balog dedicates this recognition to Gabor Racz, MD.

