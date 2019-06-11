TIGARD, Ore., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl C. Balog, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Interventional Pain Physician at Oregon Pain Associates.

With a National area of distribution, Oregon Pain Associates specializes in Interventional Pain Management and Regenerative Medicine.



Possessing over 19 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Balog focuses on offering non-surgical cost effective solutions to decrease pain and improve function. As to advice to newcomers to the field, Dr. Balog states, "Be passionate about it." Working compassionately with his patients, Dr. Balog attributes his success to this fact: "I have an outstanding bedside manner." In reference to his love of medicine, Dr. Balog says, "I am fascinated by the field since it is a hybrid of many areas of medicine. I am expert at handling complex issues for patients and making evaluations. I do expert witness testimony."



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Balog received his Doctorate of Medicine from Semmelweis Medical University in Budapest Hungary. Following this, Dr. Balog completed an internship at Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield Massachusetts University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed residences at Greenwich Hospital Connecticut Yale University and the University of California San Francisco Medical Center Anesthesiology. Finally, Dr. Balog is Board Certified in Anesthesiology Pain Medicine Internal Medicine.



To further his professional development, Dr. Balog is a member of the American Society of Interventional, the Pain Physicians American Pain Society, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the Oregon Society of Anesthesiologists.



In acknowledgement of his professional achievements, Dr. Balog received a Compassionate Doctor Recognition from Vitals.com in 2009 and 2010 and a Patient's Choice Award from Vitals.com in 2008.



Outside of work, Dr. Balog enjoys playing classical piano and traveling.



Dr. Balog dedicates this recognition to Gabor Racz, MD.

