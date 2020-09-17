Carl Carande to become Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International; Mark Goodburn to return to US Firm

Mark will be working with Chair and CEO Paul Knopp and Deputy Chair and COO Laura Newinski and the leadership team in the US on the Growth and Trust agenda, especially with respect to activating talent in the marketplace and further leveraging Tech 10 and Alliance relationships.

"I want to thank Mark for his excellent leadership and contributions to global and congratulate Carl on his new role," said Bill Thomas. "Carl is a remarkable leader who has built a prominent reputation for delivering business results for our clients and is regarded and recognized as a leader in client service excellence. Today's business environment is incredibly challenging and being able to build creative, cross-functional and cross-border solutions is exactly what is needed, and I am confident that Carl will build on Mark's achievements with the Advisory team, especially in the digital space."

"I am honored to have served in this role working shoulder-to-shoulder with incredible clients and colleagues, including my successor. I am confident Carl will ensure that we continue to innovate to stay ahead of our clients' needs and focus on the global issues that matter most to them," said Mark Goodburn.

Carl will continue to serve as Vice Chair - Advisory for KPMG in the US where he has spearheaded the expansion of their Advisory practice beyond its traditional service areas to include a new strategy division which has grown to compete with the top strategy firms. He has been critical in ensuring that Advisory's operational functions support and align with the business's strategic goals and has been deeply involved in the career and skills development of Advisory professionals. Carl has previously been named as one of Consulting Magazine's Top 25 Consultants for excellence in client service and recently was named in Business Insiders "2020 Power Players in Consulting".

"I have been proud to help drive our growth and expand our Advisory capabilities in the US, working with thousands of talented and passionate solution providers who have delivered outstanding results for our clients," said Carl Carande. "Businesses continue to face challenges that were unimaginable a short few months ago, but KPMG has the skills, experience, global platforms, and solution-orientated creativity to help our clients face those challenges. Advisory's growth ambitions will be driven by our people, bringing diverse perspectives and leadership to the changing dynamics of the marketplace. I am confident that we will meet the challenges ahead with focus and commitment, performance excellence, and by delivering an outstanding client experience."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals working in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact:

Vincent Parker

KPMG LLP

(917) 399-7020

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

