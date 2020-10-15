Carl Cox Joins Social VR Platform Sensorium Galaxy to Share His Music with Future Generations

The highly realistic virtual representation of Carl Cox will be created at Sensorium Corporation's best-in-class motion capture studios. After the launch of the platform in 2021, Cox will perform a series of exclusive DJ sets in virtual reality prepared exclusively for Sensorium Galaxy users.

As an icon of the global electronic music scene, Carl Cox's unmistakable sound has seen him adding his magic to the world's best festivals and events including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Tomorrowland, Burning Man and Glastonbury as well as his unparalleled long running residency that has made him synonymous with Ibiza. Loved by fans and his fellow artists, Carl is the DJ's DJ. Working hand-in-hand with the team at Sensorium Corporation, Carl and his unique understanding of what makes a dancefloor magical, will pioneer the fast-growing VR media and entertainment industry bringing next-level communication with music fans to virtual worlds.

Carl Cox: "I am excited to join Sensorium Galaxy in taking communication and entertainment to the next level. Being a part of their vision is going to be a lot of fun. This immersive platform allows you to experience things and share special moments with other people no matter where they are. Sensorium Galaxy is going to revolutionise how people socialize while overcoming the current limitations on how we enjoy music and the arts online, giving everyone a chance to connect in a much more meaningful way."

Sensorium Galaxy consists of several worlds. Each world acts as a content hub for a particular type of art. Carl Cox's performances will be streamed in PRISM World, which is dedicated to music concerts and festivals, and is being built in partnership with Yann Pissenem. Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Yann Pissenem: "Sensorium Galaxy will allow users to immerse themselves in new worlds and experience activities and emotions that are impossible in real life. Carl Cox is amongst the first of many world-famous DJs to be announced to join the platform in the near future. He is an icon of the electronic music scene, an artist constantly striving for progress, who understands the vast opportunities offered by new technologies, including VR, for building an enhanced entertainment distribution platform and a new generation communication tool that allows artists to scale their creativity."

While in essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond current digital experiences, it also allows artists to share their creations and performances not only with fans around the world but also with the future generations. Future viewers will not just contemplate the artist's performance addressed to his contemporaries. They can be direct participants in it as if the artist was teleporting to them into the future as a "guest from the past".

To ensure that everyone can join Sensorium Galaxy, the platform will be compatible with the most popular VR headset brands, as well as accessible on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. The public release is scheduled for H1 2021.

