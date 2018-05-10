Carl King Hired as CEO of NueHealth Holdings, LLC

Mr. King previously served as a NueHealth Holdings Advisory Board member, a consultant and an investor in several privately held healthcare companies. Before joining NueHealth Holdings, he served as Senior Vice President at Aetna, where he was recruited by the President of Aetna to lead the team responsible for integrating Humana's provider networks with Aetna. He developed an aggressive medical and administrative cost-savings strategy to deliver hundreds of millions of integration synergies. Prior to his integration role. Mr. King was President of National Accounts, a multi-billion-dollar business unit serving Aetna's largest customers. During his 18-year career with Aetna, Mr. King also served as Head of National Networks responsible for network contracting strategy nationwide, and as a Regional President responsible for eleven states.

Mr. King started his career running hospitals, clinics and provider-sponsored health plans.

He is an advisory board member for HSBlox (Atlanta, Georgia) and TrueCare24 (San Francisco, CA). Mr King is a board director for IKS Healthcare (New York, New York) and the Metrocrest Healthcare Authority (Dallas, Texas). He previously served as the director of the American Association of PPOs, the Georgia Association of Health Plans, the Illinois HMO Association, and the Illinois HMO Guarantee Association. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia State University and a Master of Health Administration from Duke University.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. King joining our team," said Tasset. "He brings an unparalleled depth of experience in healthcare, and his management will empower NueHealth and its platform companies to exceed market expectations for healthcare transformation."

About NueHealth Holdings

Since 1997, we've partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hyper specialty centers. Today, we operate in over 30 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care.

About Nueterra Capital

Nueterra Capital was founded to empower entrepreneurs — to equip innovative minds with the capital, resources and expertise to help drive change in the healthcare industry. Dedicated to investing in the advancement of healthcare reform, Nueterra Capital is a private equity firm that offers advisory services to our portfolio companies and partners. Our business model catapults these efforts across the healthcare spectrum — one that's based on innovative solutions, strategic resources and focused guidance. Our approach empowers portfolio companies to advance and improve every aspect of healthcare and also delivers the back office support our ventures need to grow and remain effective.

