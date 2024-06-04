Carl Lentz Launches New Show "Lights On" After Four-Year Hiatus

Lights On: The Road to Redemption From Healing to Healed

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, B-Side, the faith-based platform, announced that Carl Lentz is stepping back into the spotlight after a four-year hiatus, with his show 'Lights On with Carl Lentz.' Known for being the lead pastor of Hillsong Church NYC, one of the most influential millennial churches, Lentz grew the congregation from the ground up to over 100,000 attendees. Now he's ready to speak his truth. With his gradual return to the public eye, he and his family are supported by the B-Side family, home to "The Basement with Tim Ross" and "Deep End with Lecrae," which has welcomed Lentz as their new talent.

"The community at B-Side doesn't shy away from hard, honest conversations," said Lentz. "It has become a safe place where we can finally share our full story. Laura and I are extremely grateful, and we're entering a new chapter in our life journey."

The series is holding "life's mirror" up to the human experience, showcasing what it means to confront and overcome personal struggles. Lentz's commitment to transparency and growth will peek through as he engages with a diverse lineup of special guests, such as Tyler Perry. Each episode will offer a unique perspective, fostering conversations that inspire and challenge listeners to reflect on their own journeys.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carl Lentz to the B-Side family," said Stephanie Valcarcel, founder of B-Side. "Carl's bold decision to return to the public eye and share his journey of redemption aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering honest and transformative conversations. His willingness to address his past openly and help others navigate their own challenges exemplifies the support and understanding that all individuals need during times of personal growth and transformation. We believe that his presence on B-Side will inspire people to embrace their own stories without judgment."

"Lights On with Carl Lentz" is not just a podcast; it's a journey of introspection and redemption, aiming to shed light on the paths we all walk and the common threads that bind our experiences. Tune in to join Carl Lentz for an unfiltered and inspiring look at what it means to be human. The audio podcast is available on all streaming platforms, while the video podcast premieres exclusively for B-Side subscribers at 9:00 AM ET and will be available on YouTube for public viewing at 8:00 PM ET.

About B-Side:

B-Side is the premier faith-based platform dedicated to hosting enriching and entertaining conversations that shift culture through the lens of faith. Home to popular shows like "The Basement with Tim Ross" and "Deep End with Lecrae," B-Side delivers a mix of short and long-form video content, podcasts, interviews, Discord discussions, and courses. The platform is committed to fostering a community where users can explore today's most pressing topics, find support, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

With 210 million Christians in America consuming an average of seven hours of digital media daily, B-Side fills a crucial gap by providing content that resonates with their needs and interests. The B-Side app offers a space where faith-based conversations and content thrive, creating a vibrant community for Christians seeking answers, inspiration, and connection. B-Side is not just about content; it's about cultivating a deeper understanding and connection within the faith community.

