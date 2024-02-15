CARL PALMER'S 'FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN' DELUXE CAREER SPANNING 3 x CD & BLU-RAY BOX SET

Includes 200-page Carl Palmer 'Fanfare For The Common Man' autobiography book with rare photos. Exclusive Blu-Ray video documentary 'The Rhythm of Life'.

RELEASED BY BMG ON 5TH APRIL 2024

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Frederik Kendall Palmer was born on March 20th 1950 in Birmingham, England and his upbringing was far from smooth, his real father passed away when Carl was only 2. Raised by his step father in a very music minded family, Carl Palmer received his first drum on his 10th birthday and thus began a 60-year career that has seen Carl appear on a staggering 50million selling albums.

Now BMG are proud to bring together Carl's impressive career across a 3 CD and 1 x Blu Ray Box Set featuring music and visuals from the Carl Palmer Band, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Asia and various other Carl Palmer affiliated bands & artists among them The Craig, Chris Farlowe, Atomic Rooster and Mike Oldfield. The Blu-Ray disc 'The Rhythm of Life' is an audio-visual documentary, narrated by Carl Palmer with live & exclusive behind-the-scenes footage featuring: ELP, ASIA, Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Carl Palmer Band & ELP Legacy. The documentary was created by long-time manager Bruce Pilato and Carl Palmer. Carl Palmer discusses his career featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and images. Features Frank Sinatra, Carmine Appice, Buddy Rich, Tommy Iommi, Alice Cooper and more. Also included is a 200-page autobiography which is wonderfully illustrated with photos from Carl's personal archive.

Pre-Order: https://carlpalmer.lnk.to/fanfarePR

Carl Palmer is currently on tour in the USA, with the acclaimed RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER show, which combines rare footage of KEITH EMERSON and GREG LAKE from ELP's 1992 Royal Albert Hall shows with Palmer and his Legacy band live on stage; all playing together. Tickets available at www.ELPTIckets.com

As Carl Palmer approaches his 74th birthday he shows no sign of resting on his laurels. Aside from all his ELP related work, Carl continues to make innovative art through his Carl Palmer 'Art Of Giving' foundation, raising large sums of money for charity in the process.

This fine collection is everything you need to know about the boy from Birmingham who rose to the very top through hard work and dedication to his craft. A true Fanfare For The Common Man.

https://www.facebook.com/EmersonLakePalmer

http://www.carlpalmer.com/

SOURCE PILATO ENTERTAINMENT / BMG MUSIC