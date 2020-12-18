Carl S. Ewusiak named as President and elected to the Board of Directors of Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: MPIR), announced today that Carl (Scotty) Ewusiak has been unanimously named to the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as approved by the Board to serve as Empire's President. Empire recently closed on a $26 million tax-exempt funding with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, underwritten by Citigroup, and subscribed by Principal Street Partners, and Nuveen. Mr. Ewusiak has for many years functioned as owner and operator of the facilities in and around Follansbee, West Virginia that were acquired by Empire as a first phase in a broader project of acquisition and development in the area. According to Lawrence Chimerine, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empire Diversified Energy Corp.: "Scotty's extensive experience in the area, his contacts and associations developed over the years, and the broad success that he has achieved create a dynamic combination for Empire's management team."

A more detailed recitation of Mr. Ewusiak's bio, as well as a more comprehensive presentation of the Empire Diversified Energy Corp.'s funding and acquisitions is to be found at the website: www.empirediversified.com.

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a full-service company offering logistic and service solutions to the dynamic changing needs of the energy industry. The Company's goal, based on years of demonstrable experience, is to develop a network of logistics and storage facilities to promote international sales of petrochemicals and other materials.

Statements contained in this communication that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding the closing and timing of the bond issuances and receipt of any proceeds therefrom and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected, or described pursuant to similar expressions.

