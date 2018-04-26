LAKELAND, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carla J. Meeks is recognized by the Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as a Realtor at Web Pro Realty, LLC.

With over thirty years of experience in the field of Real Estate, Carla J. Meeks has become a trusted name in the industry. Throughout her career, Meeks has attained extensive expertise in both residential and commercial Real Estate. Gathering extensive experience in processing real estate transactions in Polk, Hillsborough, Orange and Osceola counties, Meeks is a real estate specialist that understands what it takes to sell customers' homes. Passionate about her career, Meeks brings "expert knowledge, valuable experience blended with the latest technology, a well-defined marketing plan, a cohesive network, energy, enthusiasm and the excitement of a job well done."

Having established herself as a prominent professional in the field at Web Pro Realty, LLC, in her current capacity Meeks assists "individuals and families with buying, selling, relocation, rentals, investment and commercial properties." To better serve her clients, Meeks offers various times throughout the day that she can be reached to lend a helping hand.

Early in her career, Meeks graduated from Polk State College. Thereafter, Meeks attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Florida Southern College.

In an effort to further enhance her professional advancement, Meeks is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including the National Association of Realtors, Lakeland Association of Realtors, several Chambers of Commerce, the American Business Women's Association, National Association of Business Owners, Florida Notary Association and the Crickette Club of Bartow. Additionally, Meeks recently obtained her brokerage license last month.

A long-time member of the Main Street Baptist Church, when she is not working, Meeks enjoys boating, traveling, movies and spending time with family.

Meeks dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her parents, Ruth W. Johnson and Malcolm L. Johnson, and to her husband Mark Meeks. She also dedicates this recognition to her mentors, Robert Harper and Cheryl and Jay Marble of Web Pro Realty, LLC.

For more information, visit www.homesbycarla.net or carlameeksrealtor.com.

