Carleton University and Trilogy Education Launch Ottawa's First Part-Time Coding Boot Camp

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottawa is getting its first part-time coding boot camp offered by Carleton University's Sprott School of Business in partnership with leading workforce accelerator Trilogy Education. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the Carleton University Coding Boot Camp teaches the front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full stack developer.

Carleton University

The 24-week, part-time program will be offered on campus beginning February 4, 2020, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.carleton.ca .

"As one of Ottawa's leading education institutions, we feel a responsibility to bring to market a program that empowers local adults with the latest technology skills in demand by Ottawa employers," said Dana Brown, Dean of the Sprott School of Business. "This intensive boot camp will be delivered in collaboration with Trilogy Education, enabling us to provide students with a skills-based curriculum, hands-on instruction from industry professionals, and extensive career services."

IT was the fastest growing sector in Canada last year according to Randstad, which reported that full stack developer is 2019's most in demand IT skill set. While Canada's larger cities like Toronto and Vancouver are well known for their tech sectors, Ottawa employers are increasingly hungry for job-ready tech talent. In the past 12 months alone, companies in the Ottawa area struggled to fill more than 6,000 open roles requiring some level of coding ability according to Burning Glass.

"The technology sector is expanding rapidly in Canada's capital city," said Greg Calverase, General Manager of Trilogy Education Boot Camps at 2U, Inc. "The Carleton University Coding Boot Camp will fill a critical need in the market for tech training and attract further investment in Ottawa's innovation economy."

Trilogy Education, recently acquired by education technology leader 2U, Inc., partners with 49 universities around the world to help power intensive training programs in coding, data analytics, cybersecurity, UX/UI, and fintech. The US-based company opened an office in Toronto earlier this year.

Pairing Carleton University's strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding curriculum offers students of the new program both the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms, and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React, and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.

In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They'll also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Students will also receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a certificate in full-stack web development from Carleton University.

To learn more about the Carleton University Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.carleton.ca . You can apply online or by calling 613-519-6718.

About Carleton University

Located in the nation's capital, Carleton University is a dynamic research and teaching institution with a tradition of leading change. Its internationally recognized faculty, staff and researchers provide more than 30,000 full- and part-time students from every province and more than 100 countries around the world with academic opportunities in more than 65 programs of study. Carleton's creative, interdisciplinary and international approach to research has led to many significant discoveries and creative works.

About Trilogy Education Services (Canada) ULC

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

