CarLife Launches New App Providing High-Quality Automotive Photography and Videography Services On Demand

Dealerships and agencies can forget about the hassle of booking photographers or using stock photography when they need images or videos for social media, websites, and email campaigns. With over an 185% increase on advertising engagement, brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Lexus, and Subaru have subscribed to CarLife's original photo & videos, expertly shot from both the showroom floor and lifestyle locations. Once content is delivered, the dealership owns the photos—so there's never any hassles over rights issues.

"We think of ourselves as the Uber for content—delivering on-demand photos and videos from anywhere in the U.S. through a simple subscription service," Laux says. "We offer easy and affordable month-to-month or quarter-to quarter subscriptions with no long-term commitments so dealers can continue selling cars using our curated content through channels like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, no matter the frequency."

Dealers can request content through CarLife's proprietary software—everything is coded and organized by dealership, model, and stock number with the assets feeding directly into a central library that can be viewed by any marketing department or agency. "Clients can see past jobs, and all of its contents, while having a direct contact to us if any issues arise," Laux says. "We even offer direct account managers at CarLife to curate, edit, and strategize content for any marketing needs. It's a very simple system—full-service on the front end for clients."

With CarLife, the photographer gets the request to shoot straight to their phone, then simply uploads the content into our system and gets paid instantly." Content Creators are loving the system because it allows them to shoot content for incredible brands with none of the heavy lifting - just show up, shoot, and get paid.

The COVID pandemic has turned the automotive market from in-person tire-kickers into a "buy from home" market, with consumers looking to purchase vehicles the same way they buy products online. Because of this, automotive photos & videos have become an imperative piece to the car buying experience moving forward.

