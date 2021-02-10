Carlile Patchen & Murphy Names Jane Higgins Marx Managing Partner

"I am honored to be selected as managing partner and am proud to continue our firm's decades-long history of female leadership. I welcome the opportunity to keep CPM on the path forward," said Marx. "CPM is uniquely situated in the Columbus legal market as a successful, growing, regional law firm, and I'm looking forward to continuing our commitment to innovation, thought leadership and the attention to clients we are known for."

"Jane has spent her career at CPM and has the vision, energy and enthusiasm to keep our firm a local, leading law firm," said Bryan Hogue, former managing partner.

Marx joined CPM in 2000 and was previously the chair of the Family Wealth & Estate Planning group. She counsels individuals, business owners, executives and caregivers on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, income taxation of trusts and estates, charitable giving, business succession and probate, and provides comprehensive planning for disability, including counseling on special needs and elder law issues. She is a Fellow of The American College of Trust & Estate Counsel (ACTEC), a group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys across the US and abroad. Marx has been recognized in Best Lawyers® and as a "Top Lawyer" by Columbus C.E.O. magazine, 2013-2020. She has received the Martindale-Hubbell® rating of AV Preeminent®. Marx holds a BA in English Literature and Economics from Denison University, and a JD from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

In addition to a new managing partner, CPM has elected new leadership in select practice groups as well.

Brandon Borgmann will lead the Family Wealth & Estate Planning group. Borgmann is a leading expert on estate planning, probate and special needs planning, and is a frequent speaker locally and nationally on the topics. He is also an adjunct professor at Capital university Law School, where he teaches courses on estate tax, gift tax, and taxation of trusts and estates.

Ryan Bundy will lead the Creditor's Rights group. As part of CPM's Business Law and Litigation groups, Bundy has deep expertise in collection management processes, ensuring clients obtain maximum recovery for their collection accounts, while managing the costs and protecting the clients' rights.

Jordan Butler has been chosen to lead the Taxation group and co-chair the Business Law practice group. He regularly acts as local counsel for complex business matters and implementation of tax strategies. His experience will support the firm in providing expert legal advice for both small- and medium- sized companies.

Geoff Kunkler has been chosen to co-chair the Business Law practice group. Kunkler has extensive experience counseling business owners in the Family Wealth & Estate Planning group and provides a key bridge between the two groups to bring the firm's complete capabilities to each client.

Alicia Nesline Shaw will serve on the ethics and risk management committee. In her practice, Nesline Shaw regularly advises clients on a variety of employment law matters. Her breadth and depth of expertise will be a powerful addition toward protecting the firm's mission and values.

About Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. CPM is a trusted partner through complex business and personal circumstances. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Banking & Finance, Business Services & Transactions, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Municipal, Non-Profit Services, Probate, Real Estate, Securities and Taxation. More information is at www.cpmlaw.com

