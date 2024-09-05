Carling Adrenal Center Marks 1,111th Surgery During Pheo Awareness Week

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is proud to announce a significant milestone in its history, completing its 1,111th adrenal surgery since the hospital's opening just two and a half years ago. This remarkable achievement solidifies Dr. Carling as the highest-volume adrenal surgeon in the world, a testament to the expertise and dedication of the entire team at the Carling Adrenal Center.

"This milestone highlights our commitment to improving outcomes for patients with complex adrenal conditions." Post this Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team celebrate the 1,111th adrenal surgery during Pheochromocytoma Awareness Week at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, reinforcing their position as leaders in adrenal health.

The timing of this milestone is especially meaningful as it coincides with Pheochromocytoma Paraganglioma Awareness Week, a week dedicated to raising awareness about these potentially deadly tumors of the adrenal gland.

Dr. Carling has been recognized for nearly a decade as a leading expert in the treatment of pheochromocytomas, seeing more patients with this condition than any other doctor in the country. Pheochromocytomas are tumors that arise from the adrenal medulla, the central portion of the adrenal gland responsible for the production of adrenaline. These tumors can cause a dangerous overproduction of adrenaline, leading to severe, life-threatening elevations in blood pressure.

"We are immensely proud of this milestone, not only because it reflects the high level of care we provide, but also because it highlights our commitment to improving outcomes for patients with complex adrenal conditions," said Dr. Carling. "Our team's dedication to innovation and patient-centered care is what drives our success, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in adrenal surgery."

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, home to the Carling Adrenal Center, has rapidly become a global leader in endocrine surgery, attracting patients from across the United States and around the world. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of world-renowned surgeons, the hospital is at the forefront of advancing surgical techniques and outcomes in the treatment of adrenal, thyroid, and parathyroid diseases.

For more information about the Carling Adrenal Center and its groundbreaking work in adrenal surgery, please visit www.adrenal.com

About the Carling Adrenal Center:

Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.

www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000

About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

Media Contact:

Julie Canan

Director of Marketing, Carling Adrenal Center

(941) 468-3002

[email protected]

SOURCE Carling Adrenal Center