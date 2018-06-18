Carlisle Acquires 46 Additional Wendy's Restaurants

"We are thrilled about adding the Wendco Group's restaurants to our Carlisle family. We could not pass up the unique opportunity to grow our company by acquiring contiguous restaurants that have been incredibly well run by Roger and his team," said Carlisle's CEO Chance Carlisle. "Roger is a Wendy's Hall of Fame inductee, and we are beyond honored to carry forward his tradition of excellence," Carlisle added.

"We are proud of the work we accomplished with Wendy's and will cherish the memories and friendships made along the way," said Roger Webb. "Chance and his team are first class people and operators, and we know we are leaving our restaurants in great hands," added Webb, who began his Wendy's career working directly alongside the restaurant company's legendary founder, Dave Thomas.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Wendelta, Carlisle owns and operates 150 Wendy's restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. A Wendy's franchise organization for more than 40 years, Carlisle is known for a relentless focus on world-class service and food. In 2017, nine of Carlisle's Wendy's General Managers were among the Top 200 recognized as the "best of the best" from the entire Wendy's global network of more than 6,600 restaurants.

