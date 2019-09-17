Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Construction Materials (NYSE: CSL) announced today that it is changing the name of its polyurethane tire fill business from Accella Tire Fill Systems to Carlisle TyrFil. Carlisle acquired Accella Tire Fill Systems as part of its purchase of the Accella Performance Materials family of companies in November 2017. The brand, which is the leading global tire flatproofing solution for the Off-the-Road (OTR) equipment marketplace, has offered the industry a trusted, go-to-source for tire fill (commonly referred to in the industry as foam fill) flatproofing technology for nearly 50 years.

TyrFil™ flatproofing, the flagship product line, is used predominately in (OTR) applications where terrain and working conditions can be highly hazardous to heavy equipment tires. Carlisle's sustainable polyurethane tire fill technology ensures that this essential equipment remains flat-free, helping to mitigate operational downtime in mining, waste management, construction sites and other similar work environments where equipment is especially prone to dangerous and costly tire punctures. TyrFil flatproofing technology literally glides over typical workspace debris such as rocks, glass, nails, rebar and other sharp objects that would typically make the tires on large OTR vehicles highly vulnerable to deflation, posing a serious risk not only to operators but also to equipment axles, drive trains and other supporting structures.

Over the past four plus decades, the TyrFil brand has become virtually synonymous with polyurethane tire fill flatproofing because of the world-class elastomer science and R&D behind the technology. Mike Arnold, Vice President and General Manager for Carlisle TyrFil, adds "TyrFil flatproofing and its accompanying line of tire productivity products delivers the superior performance that our worldwide network of OEMs, aftermarket tire dealers, and global distributors have come to expect. We're pleased to have these marquee offerings now under the Carlisle umbrella, and this name change completes the evolutionary process to incorporate TyrFil into the Carlisle family of companies. The new name will also help us to extend Carlisle branding to reach new global markets, while further supporting our company's aim to better serve our growing base of customers within this sector."

"TyrFil will remain the same excellent product that our dealer-customers and suppliers have relied upon for decades to safeguard and protect their OTR equipment and operators," added Arnold. "TyrFil performs better than solid aperture tires and offers a smoother, safer flatproofed ride, which can extend the life of equipment and guard against potential health risks for equipment operators. As part of the Carlisle network, we will continue to deliver the industry a superior polyurethane tire fill offering, along with our manufacturer's commitment to be the only global tire fill provider in the industry that seamlessly integrates manufacturing, technical service, and sales support capabilities all under one roof."

Carlisle noted that there are no changes in product formulation or effectiveness planned with the change in name.

For more information, please visit www.CarlisleTyrFil.com.

About Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil is a brand of Carlisle Construction Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL). TyrFil flatproofing, also known as "foam fill," can be pumped into Off-the-Road (OTR) pneumatic tires to replace air with a resilient, environmentally preferred, elastomer core that eliminates dangerous flat tires in commercial and industrial heavy equipment vehicles. TyrFil transfers significantly less g-force, resulting in a smoother, safer ride compared to solid aperture tires. Excessive g-force transmission, commonly known in the industry as Solid Shock, can produce premature damage to heavy equipment vehicles and injury to the operator. With TyrFil flatproofing, "We Keep the World Rolling."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle's markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle's worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

