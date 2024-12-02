Carlisle Fluid Technologies Completes Acquisition of Reinhardt Technik, Enhancing Sealants and Adhesives Technology Offerings

OAKDALE, Minn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Fluid Technologies, a leading global manufacturer of products and systems for the supply, application, and curing of spray materials such as paints, coatings, powders, sealants, and adhesives, has completed its acquisition of Reinhardt Technik in a deal that significantly enhances Carlisle Fluid Technology's Sealants and Adhesives platform.

Based in Kierpse, Germany, Reinhardt Technik is a leading supplier of bonding, dispensing, potting, and liquid silicone rubber processing technologies.

"This acquisition establishes Carlisle Fluid Technologies as a global player in advanced sealants and adhesives applications," said Fred Sutter, CEO of Carlisle Fluid Technologies. "Reinhardt Technik's broad portfolio and history of innovation complement our core capabilities and strengths. This acquisition is another exciting step forward as we focus our efforts on growth and offering leading products to our customers. We continue to pursue transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons across our portfolio and are pleased to welcome Reinhardt Technik to the Carlisle Fluid Technologies family."

About Reinhardt Technik ("RT")

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Kierpse, Germany, RT is a leading global supplier of dosing and mixing systems used in the processing of single or multi-component liquid plastics for bonding, sealing and potting technology, LSR pumping solutions, system integration, and process controls. RT has a proud history of innovation focused on new applications, materials, and requirements to deliver best-in-class solutions to customers.

About Carlisle Fluid Technologies ("CFT")

CFT provides customers with industry-leading and sustainable solutions for the supply, control, application, and curing of a wide range of paints, powders, sealants, adhesives, foams, and other materials under an expanding collection of pioneering brands. CFT is built by innovators who are at the forefront of the technology used in the fluid-handling industry.

Media Contact:

Laurie Preston - [email protected]

SOURCE Carlisle Fluid Technologies