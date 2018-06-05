Carlisle Launches New Luxury Collection Inspired by Nature

All of the floors in the Carriage House Collection are as close to natural as you can get. Each plank has been carefully selected for its quality and ability to retain the natural characteristics and authentic beauty of its original timber. This means you can see the entire story of each tree, giving it a second life in your floors.

With four different species – Cherry, Hickory, White Oak and Walnut – this prefinished hardwood collection features 8" widths with an average plank length of 6-7' and absolutely no fill or glue, which speaks to the quality of the timber and our plank by plank crafting techniques. The color palette ranges from light to dark and has a satin sheen that enhances this collections natural beauty allowing the inherent color of the original timber to shine through.

"Our top designers are using this in chic environments where the organic appeal compliments the other fibers they are using to create a contemporary, yet natural environment," said Chris Sy, Chief Product Officer.

For more information about the Carriage House Collection visit: https://www.wideplankflooring.com/products/collections/carriage-house/ contact us at 800-595-9663 or visit one of Carlisle's luxury showrooms.

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors & Rugs

For over 50 years, Carlisle has provided the world's most beautiful flooring, crafted with unmatched pride, passion and purpose. It has always been important for us to produce natural, custom designed, sustainable products that are beautiful, durable and make a positive difference in people's lives. With main headquarters in Stoddard, New Hampshire, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, DC. For more information visit wideplankflooring.com.

