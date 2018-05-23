Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging

"After a real estate contract is executed, a series of important activities must be completed before the transaction closes, but typically, limited information about this part of the process has been proactively provided to the parties involved. As buyers and sellers become more informed and engaged than ever before, this lack of visibility can create anxiety and frustration about what should otherwise be a celebratory event," said Tara Williams, president of Carlisle Title. "With Milestone Messaging, Carlisle Title reinforces its commitment to innovation by equipping buyers and sellers with a complete, timely and transparent view of the title and closing process. This helps create an efficient and exceptional experience for consumers."

Milestone Messaging has been launched and is a part of Carlisle Title's standard closing procedures. Six process milestones trigger messages to all parties about the activities that are taking place, including:

* File opening

* Information exchange

* Title commitment completion

* Closing confirmation

* Funding completion

* Title insurance policy issuance

In recent years, the adoption of technology has substantially changed the home buying process. For example, in 1981 nearly a quarter of homebuyers relied solely on newspaper ads to find a home; in 2016, 44% looked online first for a home. In addition, 99% of millennials, the largest group of first-time homebuyers, now search for their homes on the Internet.

Despite advancements in technology, long-standing industry issues continue to frustrate homebuyers. The National Association of Realtors® reports that homebuyers rank "paperwork" and "understanding the process" as the most difficult steps in the homebuying process after "finding the right property." "It is evident that the title industry can still substantially improve the experience for buyers and sellers," added Williams. "Milestone Messaging is an important step forward in educating about the process and communicating details about the transaction to help overcome consumer frustrations and create amazing closing experiences."

From residential and commercial title insurance and closing to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Carlisle Title was launched with a vision to create a title company like no other. Grounded in the belief that the real estate transaction should be easy, Carlisle Title is committed to innovation that advances the closing process.

