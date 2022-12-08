Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Expands Color Options for Luxury Rift & Quartersawn Planks

In response to the surging interest, Carlisle has added five new colors to its Elegant Collection , a luxury line featuring Rift and Quartersawn planks. "Our top design customers wanted more color options readily available to show their customers. We studied the trends in our custom colors that clients were requesting and selected tones that tapped into today's preferences," explains Chris Sy, company President. With names such as Alabaster, Sandy Point, Valley Fog, Champagne Toast and Chocolate Truffle, the new hues round out a palette that ranges from lighter whitewashes to subtle taupes, to traditional medium to darker tones.

Product Development Manager Mike Hebert says that creamy washes and lighter tones have been particularly popular but are starting to veer toward taupe tones that shift between brown and gray. "The taupe colors are dynamic – they really change depending on the light and the time of day," he explains.

The Elegant Collection uses American-sourced Rift & Quartersawn White Oak. The heirloom-grade solid or engineered planks in the collection are offered in two- to twelve-foot lengths. Each plank is eight inches wide with a smooth texture and on-trend super matte sheen.

The collection can be ordered through Carlisle showrooms or by contacting Carlisle directly.

For more information, visit wideplankflooring.com

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating premier, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Carlisle Wide Plank Floors