Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Introduces Two New Collections

News provided by

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

27 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

Trending Hues and Finishes Presented in the New Explore and Inspire Collections 

STODDARD, N.H., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, the leader in artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring for residential and commercial spaces, has added two collections to expand its offerings in newly emerging popular color tones that mix browns and grays.  The Explore Collection and the Inspire Collection each feature six, fresh color options in durable, popular White Oak planks.

Continue Reading
Beach Pathway, Explore Collection. Like beautiful driftwood that has been tumbled in the waves and warmed by the sun, Beach Pathway is a gentle gray-brown that feels timeless and natural. Flecks of gray in the wood’s grainlines add visual interest without distracting from the floor’s simple serenity. The result is a floor that serves as a calming backdrop for daily life.
Beach Pathway, Explore Collection. Like beautiful driftwood that has been tumbled in the waves and warmed by the sun, Beach Pathway is a gentle gray-brown that feels timeless and natural. Flecks of gray in the wood’s grainlines add visual interest without distracting from the floor’s simple serenity. The result is a floor that serves as a calming backdrop for daily life.
First Dawn, Inspire Collection. After a night storm passes, the first rays of rising sun glints off the moisture on branches and the outdoors seems to gently glow. First Dawn brings this feeling of warmth and renewal to your floors, washing soft brown and gray with a barely-there golden illumination. The gray grainlines and subtly darker striations in the wood bring visual complexity to this versatile, neutral floor.
First Dawn, Inspire Collection. After a night storm passes, the first rays of rising sun glints off the moisture on branches and the outdoors seems to gently glow. First Dawn brings this feeling of warmth and renewal to your floors, washing soft brown and gray with a barely-there golden illumination. The gray grainlines and subtly darker striations in the wood bring visual complexity to this versatile, neutral floor.

Named for the paths that we take through life, the Explore Collection offers color tones ranging from a subtle gray/brown wash, to a smoky gray, to a rich brown. The Inspire Collection translates the hues and texture in the natural world into flooring options that brings a timeless, warm ambiance to even the most modern spaces. Color tones span from natural wood to a popular neutral best described as "griege," to a deep brown with a hint of gray in the wood's textured grainlines.

"We worked closely with top interior designers to anticipate color trends and develop leading edge product offerings, "explains Chris Sy, President of Carlisle Wide Plank Floors. "We are seeing clients gravitate toward browns and beiges with touches of gray, such as gray in the grain versus an all-gray color profile.  We developed the Explore and Inspire Collections to showcase these subtle tones on eye-catching wide plank floors." 

Carlisle's collections simplify the selection process by offering galleries of the company's most popular finishes. Both Explore and Inspire Collections offer heirloom grade engineered planks in 8" widths and lengths up to 12'. Custom widths, wood grades and finishes are also available to personalize any design vision. "As with all of our collections, we are committed to product flexibility," comments Sy.

The collections can be ordered through Carlisle showrooms or by contacting Carlisle directly.

For more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating fine, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. for more information, visit www.wideplankflooring.com

 CONTACT: Lauri Buffum, [email protected]

SOURCE Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Also from this source

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Provides Notice of Security Incident

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.