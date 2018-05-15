Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Carlo Gavazzi's Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018 at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV. The award recognizes dedication, promotional efforts, and sales achievement.

Carlo Gavazzi Presents Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018

The award was presented by Fred Shirzadi, President/CEO; Wayne Shaffer, VP Sales/USA & Mexico; and Jon Bach (not pictured), VP Marketing/Americas at Carlo Gavazzi and given to Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development & Supplier Management; Eric Wendt, Supplier Business Development Manager; and Brian Metelak, Manager, Partnership Marketing at Digi-Key.

Carlo Gavazzi is a multinational electronics manufacturer that has been in business for over 85 years. The target markets are industrial automation, building automation, and energy.

Carlo Gavazzi's broad portfolio of products including solid state relays, sensors, monitoring relays, energy metering and management products, contactors, motor controllers, and fieldbus systems is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

