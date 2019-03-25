Carlo's Bakery, of Cake Boss, Unveils Its New Ordrslip Mobile Ordering App at Times Square Location

FRESNO, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordrslip, a SaaS provider allowing restaurants to operate custom mobile apps, and Carlo's Bakery, the setting of the hit TLC series Cake Boss, have partnered to launch a new mobile app for the Times Square location in New York City. The custom application will allow customers to place orders in advance from their smartphones and allow the bakery to better manage rushes.

"Our Times Square location is the newest and busiest bakery within our franchise," said Buddy Valastro, CEO of Carlo's Bakery. "A branded, custom app from Ordrslip gives us the ability to keep pace with our customers' expectations for fast service and a mobile user experience that fits their busy lifestyle."

"Restaurants, bakeries and cafes of all size need to reach on-the-go customers with a mobile app experience that reflects their brand," said Miguel Alarcon, product officer, Ordrslip. "The Carlo's Bakery name stands for quality, family and delicious experiences that exceed expectation. Their Ordrslip app captures that feeling while also providing the Times Square location with the latest technology for mobile ordering."

The first mobile ordering app for Carlo's Bakery is available to download today through the App Store and the Google Play Store. Customers visiting the Times Square location can place orders with the tap of the screen and have their treats waiting for them, ready for pick-up without waiting in line.

For more information about creating a mobile ordering app for your restaurant, visit www.ordrslip.com.

About Ordrslip:

Ordrslip allows restaurants, concession stands and food trucks to operate custom smartphone apps, so they can meet the growing consumer demand for mobile ordering options. The subscription-based SaaS runs on iOS and Android smartphones, providing consumers access to their favorite restaurant's menu from anywhere. Ordrslip gives restaurants the ability to reduce cost, grow ticket yields, improve order accuracy, better manage rushes, reach customers anywhere and increase revenue. Ordrslip supports all of the most popular POS solutions. Learn more about Ordrslip at www.ordrslip.com.

