Carlos Barahona's new book "La Maldición del Divorcio" is an enlightening volume that talks about the negative impact of divorce to God's design for marriage and family

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Carlos Barahona, a graduate of Theology, a pastor who presides over the Jesus Truth and Life ministry, has completed his new book "La Maldición del Divorcio": an interesting work that aims to help married couples protect their relationship from this curse called divorce. The author shared how Satan tried to destroy his life several times but God delivered him every single time. His marriage was not perfect, there were adversaries that tried to divide and separate them. Witness how Jesus Christ helped him protect his marriage and family in this inspiring read.

Carlos Barahona

Barahona shares, "The focus of this book is to expose the reality of a spiritual battle between light and darkness, with destructive results in humanity, and although the battle is not seen, and what is not seen; It is not that it is not there, but we can see the results in our society, a society in chaos and in crisis. The Bible tells us in 1 Timothy 6:12 'Fight the good fight of faith, because if evil exists we have to fight against it and defeat it', but as long as man disobedience, ignore God's laws, they will be exposed to failure and ruin without resistance to the satanic empire. Because the demonic forces of evil attack in different ways, until they achieve their goal, mainly marriage and family. In the whole world, satan is the enemy of humanity, and he will try to prevent God's purpose in the life of the human being, and that is to achieve happiness. In the book of Ephesians 6:12 'For we do not fight against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly realms.' This work is the result of several years of meditating and scrutinizing the word of God and reaching the conclusion that divorce is a total curse, that it threatens marriage, God's design, and against family integrity."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Barahona's insightful tale will make a perfect gift to couples who currently deal with relationship issues.

The main topic of this read holds great importance in the life of the church. This is definitely a must-read.

