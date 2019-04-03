Carlos Del Toro, President & CEO of SBG Technology Solutions, Inc., Elected to the Stimson Center Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) is proud to announce that its President & CEO, Carlos Del Toro, has recently been elected to the Board of Directors of the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan policy research center working to protect people, preserve the planet, and promote security and prosperity.

"The Stimson Center was founded in 1989 when the world was changing radically, and familiar policy prescriptions were increasingly irrelevant. We were drawn to Henry L. Stimson as our namesake because he embodied the traits of international engagement and bipartisanship. Like Stimson, we wished to pursue pragmatic steps toward ideal objectives." — Barry Blechman and Michael Krepon, Co-Founders, Stimson Center.

Henry L. Stimson (1867-1950) was a lawyer and statesman who served every American president but one, from Taft to Truman. Considered one of America's great statesmen — and noted for his ability to identify and implement nonpartisan solutions — his record of achievement was long and distinguished. This year, the Stimson Center celebrates its 30th anniversary, having recently been recognized as one of the top 19 Think Tanks in the United States by the University of Pennsylvania. One of many interesting roles, Carlos will serve on the Stimson Center's Loomis Council – a forum for America's technology leaders and policymakers to identify common values, share expertise, develop solutions, and consider the future of technology policy in the U.S. and worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.stimson.org/

"I'm thrilled and honored to be elected to the Board of the Stimson Center! Their dedication to promoting security and prosperity; protecting people; and preserving the planet by developing grand strategies in pivotal places is recognized worldwide. I look forward to helping the Stimson Center in their mission to make the world a better place for future generations to treasure." – Carlos Del Toro

About SBG Technology Solutions

SBG Technology Solutions is a service-disabled Veteran-Owned small business celebrating 15 Years of Service to our nation and customers by delivering high-quality, modern, and secure solutions with integrity, courage, and personal commitment. Leveraging its extensive IT and engineering services expertise, SBG offers customers a comprehensive, enterprise-wide approach to executing critical missions. With a strong focus on the clients' strategic business needs, SBG provides best-in-class solutions to govern modernization, optimize operations, and secure vital IT infrastructure.

Our clients include the Department of Defense; the Defense Health Agency; the Defense Threat Reduction Agency; the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs; the Defense Intelligence Agency; the Transportation Security Administration; the U.S. Army National Guard; and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit www.sbgts.com.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and with a physical presence in five other states, SBG boasts a nationwide reach and a sterling reputation for innovation, integrity, and delivering results.

