Carlos Díaz's New Book Prisión O Exclavitud Mental Del Siglo XXI, An Enlightening Account That Tackles The Power Of The Human Mind That Profoundly Affects Reality

Carlos Díaz said this about his book: "In his book Prisión o Exclavitud Mental del Siglo XXI , Carlos Díaz provides us with a variety of information on how the mind of human beings acts in different situations that arise. This occurs and has occurred throughout the ages, but recently it has reached its greatest influence within societies.

Carlos takes us by the hand on a journey through the mind, the conscience, the ego, and everything related to the daily life and actions of people. Why some react in different ways to the same event, what is brain perception, and what is thought.

Here we are going to delimit and clarify what is mind and consciousness and what is the one that should or should prevail."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Díaz's new book Prisión o Exclavitud Mental del Siglo XXI highlights the extent of the human mind's capabilities that can help shape one's self and society and bring aspirations to fruition.

Consumers who wish to understand the magnificence of consciousness can purchase Prisión o Exclavitud Mental del Siglo XXI online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499350/Carlos_Diaz.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

