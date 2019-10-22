Carlos Duque Joins Bailey Glasser

"I am excited that Carlos is joining Bailey Glasser," said Marc Weintraub, partner and firmwide Corporate Practice Leader based in the firm's St. Petersburg, Florida office. "We have a number of heavy hitters in our corporate practice and Carlos adds to our depth of talent and expands our expertise."

Duque joins Bailey Glasser from JPF Securities Law, LLC where he focused on corporate and securities work with high growth startup companies. He regularly oversees litigation matters pertaining to breaches of state and federal securities laws (33 & 34 Act and Blue Sky laws), in addition to breach of contractual duty to deliver securities.

"I am thrilled to be joining Bailey Glasser at such a dynamic time," said Duque. "I am impressed with their depth of knowledge in corporate transactions and look forward to bringing my own experience as in-house counsel to multinational corporations to the team."

Duque has also advised boards on securities issues, particularly disclosure requirements, identified conflicts of interest, and advised when creation of an independent committee was necessary or appropriate.

"This is a welcome addition to the Boston office," said Brian Glasser, founding partner of Bailey Glasser. "Carlos has represented an assortment of companies, both large and small, which strengthens our team and client service offerings to key clients."

Duque earned his JD from the Boston University School of Law and his BA from Swarthmore College.

About Bailey Glasser LLP

Celebrating 20 years of exceptional and creative client service, Bailey Glasser LLP was founded in 1999 by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia. Since then, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located in 11 offices including Birmingham, AL; Oakland, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; St. Petersburg, FL; Boston, MA; St Louis, MO; Cherry Hill, NJ; Westchester, NY; and Morgantown and Charleston, , WV. Clients rely on Bailey Glasser to handle their most challenging and consequential legal issues – regionally and nationwide – using a trial-focused approach to litigation to vigorously protect the interests of clients. We represent individual plaintiffs and defendants, as well as governments and businesses. The firm's corporate practice handles business matters ranging from the negotiation and execution of billions of dollars in commercial transactions, to IPOs, to assisting foreign businesses with investments in US assets.

For more information, visit baileyglasser.com.

