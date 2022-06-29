Carlos Esquivel's new book "Anoche Soñé Fantasmas" is a gripping story that revolves around the unexplainable and the supernatural.

A friend of Carlos Esquivel shares, "Carlos Esquivel was lost trying to avoid his ghosts, but he tirelessly wrote his third installment day after day and night after night, however, now he is besieged by the specters that still inhabit his aging brain; Anoche Soñé Fantasmas, it will surprise you, but be careful, ghosts swarm everywhere."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Esquivel's book continues to bring a riveting tale that will dive into extraordinary circumstances. It is a profound story that will have readers of all ages interested and immersed throughout the pages.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Anoche Soñé Fantasmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843684/0__Carlos_Esquivel.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing