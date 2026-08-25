Carlos Hank Gonzalez Leads Banorte to Global Sustainability Recognition in TIME and Statista's 2026 Ranking

Banorte ranks among the world's 750 most sustainable companies based on its environmental and social performance and global transparency

This recognition considered progress in emissions reduction, energy efficiency, diversity and inclusion, as well as the adoption of international transparency and governance standards

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte was recognized as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 in the global ranking compiled by TIME magazine in collaboration with the statistics portal Statista. This ranking identifies the companies with the strongest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance worldwide.

With this recognition, Banorte joins the global leaders in sustainability, following an evaluation process that analyzed more than 5,800 companies and considered over 20 key indicators related to environmental performance, social impact, transparency, and compliance with international standards.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, commented: "This recognition confirms that at Banorte we are building the bank Mexico needs: a strong, responsible institution committed to the future. Our vision is to be the best bank for this generation and those to come, promoting the well-being of Mexican families and communities, and protecting the environment."

According to the ranking's methodology, the companies included stand out for their progress in areas such as emissions reduction, efficient energy use, diversity and inclusion, as well as the adoption of international reporting and governance standards.

For Banorte, this recognition reflects its strategy to promote responsible banking that drives Mexico's economic and social growth, as well as its commitment to customers, employees, investors, and communities. It also strengthens Banorte's position among the leading financial institutions in Mexico and the region.

About the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 Ranking

It is a ranking compiled by TIME magazine and the statistics portal Statista that identifies the world's 750 leading companies in sustainability, recognizing those that integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices into the core of their business strategy.

The selection is made from a pool of more than 5,800 companies, evaluated through a rigorous four-stage process that considers performance in sustainable practices, commitments and external ratings, transparency in ESG reporting, and tangible environmental and social impact results.

The ranking analyzes more than 20 key indicators, including emissions reduction, energy efficiency, diversity, working conditions, and compliance with international reporting standards, in order to measure both companies' commitment and their actual results.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) provides financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, one of the country's most important pension fund administrators by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, with 35,701 employees, 1,229 branches, 12,318 ATMs, 268,877 Point-of-Sale terminals, and 46,191 banking correspondents.

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SOURCE Banorte