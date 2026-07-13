WORLD FINANCE RECOGNIZES BANORTE, LED BY CARLOS HANK GONZALEZ, AS BEST CONSUMER BANK AND BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE IN MEXICO

Banorte is recognized by World Finance for its digital human strategy and focus on hyperpersonalization through innovation, operational strength and commitment to its customers

MEXICO CITY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte won, for the sixth consecutive year, Best Consumer Bank in Mexico in the World Finance Banking Awards 2026 and Best Corporate Governance in Mexico in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2026. The bank was recognized for its digital human strategy and focus on hyperpersonalization.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banorte, commented: "These recognitions reflect the trust that millions of people place in us every day, as well as Banorte's permanent commitment to offer the best experience to our customers and maintain the highest standards of corporate governance worldwide."

World Finance highlights Banorte's institutional strength and commitment to its clients, collaborators, and investors. Through hyperpersonalization and its digital human strategy, the Group offers differentiated financial services and products, anticipating the needs of its customers.

World Finance is an international publication specializing in the financial industry, international businesses and global economy, aimed at industry professionals and the global investment community.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking businesses, brokerage house, fund operator, insurer, pensions, lessor and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and remittance company.

GFNorte also integrates Afore XXI Banorte, one of the most important outlets in the country for asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 35,176 employees, 1,223 branches, 12,265 ATMs, 258,469 Point of Sale Terminals, and 45,473 correspondent offices.

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SOURCE Banorte